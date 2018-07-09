9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch from $159, Anker Accessory Gold Box, Official iPhone X Leather Case $28, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted by 25% w/ this promo code
Apple Watch Series 1 + your choice of an extra band from $159 shipped
Today’s Anker Gold Box has a little of everything: High-speed Qi charger $13, USB-PD 5 port $25, more
Apple’s official iPhone X Leather Cases on sale from $28.50 at Amazon (Reg. $49)
Candleman puzzle-platformer drops to $3 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Download Alto’s Adventure on iOS/Apple TV for just $2 right now (Reg. $5)
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save 25% off your next Google Express order with this promo code
- Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streamer hits $49 shipped ($20 off)
- Save up to $150 on Google Smart Speaker two-packs: Home $158, Home Max $649
- Fitbit’s Aria 2 Smart Scale discounted to Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped
- Pioneer’s In-Dash Receiver sports CarPlay & Android Auto support for $500 (30% off)
- Blue Snowball iCE Mic returns to $40 shipped, just in time for your new podcast
- Amazon launches new Prime Day sale w/ up to $140 off refurb Echo, Kindle and Fire tablets
- AmazonBasics Gaming Keyboard hits all-time low at $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25+)
- Pick-up Hitachi’s budget-friendly 4K UHDTV for $290 shipped in today’s Gold Box
- This pair of Klipsch Bookshelf Speakers is at its lowest price in 2018: from $124 (50% off)
- Harman Kardon’s Alexa-enabled Allure Speaker falls to new low at $150 shipped ($100 off)
- Back-up your whole desktop w/ CyberPower 1500VA 900W 12 Outlet UPS: $125 shipped
- Control outdoor lights and more w/ this weather-proof smart plug: $18 (Reg. $30)
- Grab a 4-month subscription to Apple Music for FREE ($40 value)
- Denon’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Receiver has five HDMI ports, 4K support, more for $289 (33% off)
- This 1,400-piece LEGO Nexo Knights Castle set falls to new low at $65 shipped (50% off)
- Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con from $225 (Reg. $300)
- Save 25% on Nintendo Switch Labo construction kits: Variety $52.50, Robot $60
- Char-Broil’s Analog Electric Smoker is down to $90 shipped for today only
- Amazon 1-day Brita Sale: pitchers $14, 8-pack filters $26, more
- Bring home a smartphone-controlled robotic vacuum & save up to 32% from $260 shipped
- Score LEGO’s 3,900-piece Bucket Wheel Excavator at an all-time low of $200 ($80 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Micro USB Charging Cable 5-Pack $4 Prime shipped, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tomb Raider Underworld, Braveland, more
- Columbia Web Specials Sale has deals from $10: jackets, t-shirts, shorts, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $45, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more
- Lands’ End Big Summer Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide: swimsuits, shorts, jeans, more
- Target’s July Beauty Box is here for $7 shipped: Nivea, Treseme, Clean & Clear, more
- J.Crew’s Sale on Sale cuts an extra 30% off clearance items: tops, shorts, accessories, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Adonit Snap 2 is a stylus for iOS and Android that has a camera button
LEGO teams up with Marvel to unveil a new Ant-Man and the Wasp SDCC-exclusive set
Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399
- Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial
- Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles
- Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs
- Xbox July Update brings official FastStart support for select titles, app/game grouping, more
- Disney’s back-to-school guide has all of your favorite characters: Spider-Man, Frozen, more
- Bang & Olufsen is auctioning off limited edition Beosound 1 speakers in 5 new colorways
- New iPhone-controlled bicycle lights from CatEye offer wireless synchronization
- Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians
- Seagate announces BarraCuda SSDs w/ 540MB/s read speeds starting at $75 for 250GB
- Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch
- Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20
- Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
- LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer