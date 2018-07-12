Alongside new models, Apple launches leather sleeves for 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro [U]

Alongside the upgraded MacBook Pro models, Apple is also offering leather sleeves to keep both existing and new models safe …

NordVPN

Apple leather sleeves are now available for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro in Saddle Brown, Midnight Blue and, for the first time, Black. Designed with high-quality leather and a soft microfiber lining for extra protection, the sleeves are a perfect complement to MacBook Pro for users on the go.

Apple first launched the leather sleeve for the 12-inch MacBook in October of last year, with the brown and blue colors.

The company also offers a similar sleeve for the iPad Pro, which we reviewed last year.

The 12-inch sleeve costs $149, while the new 13-inch sleeve is priced at $179. The 15-inch version is, as I guessed earlier, priced at $199.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: