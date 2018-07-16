Apple updates App Store Connect and TestFlight apps for iOS

Apple today has rolled out a pair of updates for its App Store Connect and TestFlight applications on iOS. The updates bring the former to version 1.0.1 and the latter to version 2.1.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

For App Store Connect users, the update ensures that the app will filter ratings and reviews by all territories by default, though if you apply filters, the app will remember those and save them. Apple first launched its App Store Connect application last month as a replacement for iTunes Connect.

Here’s the full change log for today’s App Store Connect update:

Ratings and Reviews territory filter now defaults to All Territories

Ratings and Reviews filter now saves last applied settings

Accessibility support improvements

Other bug fixes

Meanwhile, TestFlight – the app that allows developers to test upcoming versions of their applications – has been updated with bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here’s the full change log for the TestFlight update:

Fixed an issue where entering a redemption code while running iOS 9.3.2 would sometimes cause TestFlight to crash.

Other bug fixes and stability improvements were made.

TestFlight and App Store Connect are both available on the App Store as free downloads.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: