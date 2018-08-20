Strava and MINDBODY team up to integrate fitness class booking with athlete feeds

On the heels of launching new flexible paid tiers earlier this month, fitness app Strava has announced that its newest Gym & Studio Sync partner is MINDBODY. The new integration will let users track and analyze indoor fitness activity across more than 5 millions fitness classes.
Strava shared that more than two-thirds of its users exercise inside at least once a week. The company’s CEO noted how the new MINDBODY partnership moves Strava forward.
“For athletes looking to vary their workouts, there’s no better discovery and booking resource than MINDBODY,” says James Quarles, Strava CEO. “Strava members aren’t just runners, or just riders – they’re active in all sorts of ways. Adding millions of new classes to Strava’s Gym & Studio Sync program really drives our momentum as we continue to broaden the activities you can make count on Strava.”
Here’s how to connect your Strava and MINDBODY accounts:
To sync classes booked through the MINDBODY app or any studio that uses MINDBODY, open the MINDBODY app, click on “Profile” and connect to Strava from the “Settings” page. Once connected, the name, location, length and type of workout along with an image of the workout flow seamlessly to your Strava profile after the class.
Other platforms that work with Strava’s Gym & Studio Sync feature include: Peloton, Fitbod, Flywheel Sports, and more.
