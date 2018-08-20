Strava and MINDBODY team up to integrate fitness class booking with athlete feeds

On the heels of launching new flexible paid tiers earlier this month, fitness app Strava has announced that its newest Gym & Studio Sync partner is MINDBODY. The new integration will let users track and analyze indoor fitness activity across more than 5 millions fitness classes.

Strava shared that more than two-thirds of its users exercise inside at least once a week. The company’s CEO noted how the new MINDBODY partnership moves Strava forward.