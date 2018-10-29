Updated Aerial app brings Apple TV screensavers to Mac with dusk/dawn mode, new ISS footage

Originally released a few years ago, Aerial is a free, open source app that lets users bring the beautiful Apple TV screensavers to Mac. With the latest update, Aerial brings new videos that arrived with tvOS 12, including footage from the ISS, and more.

Originally created by John Coates, this latest Aerial update is thanks to work from Guillaume Louel. Version 1.4.4 was released today and includes some great new updates.

In addition to the new aerial screensavers that came along with tvOS 12, like footage from the International Space Station, Aerial now features sunset/sunrise, dusk/dawn modes, advanced brightness controls, and margin adjustments.

This new version adds some cool new features and many important bug fixes. New features: New sunset/sunrise dusk/dawn calculation modes from coordinates, Aerial can gather your location using your Mac’s location service (you’ll be asked for permission). Includes multiple calculations modes for dusk to better suite everyone’s needs

Control brightness, Aerial can progressively dim the brightness of your screen when it plays. Includes extra options to only enable at night or on battery

Add an option to define the margins from the border where descriptions should appear, changed the default for something more sensible

The Github page includes all of the instructions on how to get started with Aerial and bring Apple TV screensavers to Mac, enjoy!

