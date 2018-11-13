U: Expired – Beat the lines and get Apple’s HomePod at Black Friday prices now: $249 (Reg. $349)

This offer has now expired.
B&H Photo is offering the Apple HomePod at $249 shipped in both colors. There are limited quantities at this price, so act fast to lock in your savings. Normally $349, this is a $100 discount and beats Apple’s certified refurbished pricing (and is in new condition). This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked on the HomePod. We’re expecting to see it go for $250 during Black Friday sales at Best Buy, so shop now and beat the lines. Apple’s HomePod is perfect for the HomeKit enthusiast and someone fully enveloped into the Apple ecosystem.
Apple HomePod features:
HomePod is a breakthrough speaker that adapts to its location and delivers high-fidelity audio wherever it’s playing. Together with Apple Music and Siri, it creates an entirely new way for you to discover and interact with music at home. And it can help you with everyday tasks — and control your smart home — all with just your voice.