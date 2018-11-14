Warren Buffett’s Berkshire bought even more AAPL shares in Q3, filings show

Warren Buffett has further expanded his stake in Apple, new filings show. According to Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13-F filing, Buffett added over half a million shares of AAPL to his portfolio over the last quarter.

Somewhat overshadowed by a $4 billion investment in JPMorgan Chase, Buffett increased his AAPL holdings by some 522,802 shares during the third quarter of 2018. With this investment, Berkshire Hathaway owns slightly more than 5 percent of Apple’s outstanding shares.

Additionally, Apple now accounts for 25.77 percent of Berkshire’s portfolio, which is up from 23.84 percent during the second quarter, as noted by Investor’s Business Daily. When Buffett originally bought into Apple back in 2016, the stock was trading between $93 and $110. It currently sits at $186.

While AAPL has been slipping over rate last several days, with its market capitalization dipping under $900 billion, Buffett has long been bullish on the company. Buffett’s argument has centered around the “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of millions of people” who live their lives based solely around the iPhone.

As we highlighted in August, Buffett remains optimistic going forward:

“I don’t focus on the sales in the next quarter or the next year. I focus on the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of millions of people who practically live their lives by it,” Buffett said referring to the iPhone. “And if you look at that little piece of whatever it is, it’s some of the most valuable real estate in the world.”

