9to5Mac Happy Hour 199: New MacBook Pro GPUs, Spotify for Apple Watch, iPad pros and cons

- Nov. 15th 2018 6:46 pm PT

0

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new MacBook Pro GPU updates, the upcoming Blackmagic eGPU Pro, Apple’s Mac SSD pricing, new Apple Watch bands, AirPower predictions, Spotify for Apple Watch, the first week with the new iPad Pro, and the state of Apple’s apps — not just the OS — on the iPad.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneInGoogle Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by CapterraVisit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Sponsored by PDFpen: the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

Guides

9to5Mac Daily

9to5Mac Daily

9to5Mac Daily Podcast. A recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac.
9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
Sonos One

Sonos One