9to5Mac Happy Hour 199: New MacBook Pro GPUs, Spotify for Apple Watch, iPad pros and cons

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new MacBook Pro GPU updates, the upcoming Blackmagic eGPU Pro, Apple’s Mac SSD pricing, new Apple Watch bands, AirPower predictions, Spotify for Apple Watch, the first week with the new iPad Pro, and the state of Apple’s apps — not just the OS — on the iPad.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Sponsored by PDFpen: the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2018/11/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-11-15-2018.mp3

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!