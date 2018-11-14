(PRODUCT)RED Sport Loop for Apple Watch debuts alongside recently introduced Hermès straps

New Nike bands aren’t the only thing coming for Apple Watch this week. Apple has debuted the first red Sport Loop today alongside new Hermès straps that starting shipping earlier this month. Naturally, the new Sport Loop is officially (PRODUCT)RED which means a “portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS in Africa.”

The new red Sport Loop joins Apple’s current collection that consists of cape code blue, nectarine, hibiscus, storm gray, indigo, seashell, pink sand, and black. Apple also offers its Sport Loop band in additional colors as part of previous seasonal collections.

Sport Loop is priced at $49 with 40mm and 44mm sizes that match Apple Watch Series 4 display sizes, but 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches are compatible as long as you match the smaller or larger sizes (38 → 40mm and 42 → 44mm).

Apple is also featuring the new Ambre/Capucine/Rose Azalée Swift Leather Double Tour Hermès strap for 40mm watches and the new Ambre/Capucine/Rose Azalée Swift Leather Single Tour Hermès strap for 44mm watches.

Apple Watch Hermès bands work with any Apple Watch, but Apple Watch Hermès includes unique watch faces and a signature Hermès orange Sport band that Hermès straps sold separately don’t include.

