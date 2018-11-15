Final Cut Pro X updated with third-party workflow extensions, batch sharing, noise reduction, more

Apple has released a major update to its video editing software for professionals with Final Cut Pro X version 10.4.4. The latest version includes support for third-party workflow extensions for the first time with support from Frame.io, Shutterstock and CatDV at launch. Final Cut Pro X also adds batch sharing, noise reduction, and comparison viewer features in the latest update. Motion 5.4.2 and Compressor 4.4.2 are also available as new versions today.

Apple says the new features introduced today were among several highly requested features users have wanted. Here’s how Apple describes the new workflow extensions feature:

Workflow extensions match the look of Final Cut Pro and integrate tightly into the app, allowing editors to drag media into Final Cut Pro libraries, sync playback between extensions and timeline, add clip markers and more. These extensions make it easy to use popular tools that enhance post-production including review and approval with Frame.io, stock footage browsing and purchasing with Shutterstock and media asset management with CatDV. Workflow extensions can be downloaded free from the Mac App Store starting today. Additional third-party extensions for Final Cut Pro will be available on an ongoing basis.

Final Cut Pro X also gains a variety of other features for video editors. Here’s a breakdown from Apple:

Batch sharing allows a user to export multiple clips or projects in one step and is especially useful when transcoding dailies on set for quick turnaround or delivering multiple versions of a project

A new Comparison Viewer window lets editors view reference images while color grading to ensure a consistent look across their project

A new floating timecode window makes it easy for video editors and others in the editing room to follow along by displaying color-coded clip names, roles, project timecode and source timecode in a customizable, resizable display.

High-quality video noise reduction minimizes artifacts in low light or archival footage

Final Cut Pro X 10.4.4 ($299), Motion 5.4.2 ($49.99), and Compressor 4.4.2 ($49.99) are rolling out on the Mac App Store today as free updates for customers. Stay tuned for a more in-depth look at the latest Final Cut Pro X features soon.

