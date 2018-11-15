Apple showcases its favorite pictures shared by iPhone XR owners [Gallery]

Just as it did with the iPhone XS, Apple today has shared some of its favorite images shot with the iPhone XR. Apple shared the iPhone XR pictures in a press release, which includes samples from a variety of users on Instagram.
Apple touts that the iPhone XR features a “state-of-the-art camera system” with features such as Portrait Mode. Users around the world are using this camera to capture “stunning images,” Apple says:
Photographers around the world are capturing stunning images with iPhone XR, the newest member of the iPhone family. iPhone XR features an Apple-designed, state-of-the-art camera system that enables Portrait mode from a single lens, offering a sophisticated bokeh effect. Portraits look great on the wide-angle lens, even in lower lighting conditions.
As a refresher, the iPhone XR does not feature a dual-camera system like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Instead, Apple is relying on software enhancements to enable features such as Portrait mode and Smart HDR. However, you do miss out on features such as optical zoom and support for Portrait mode on non-human subjects.
The photos highlighted by Apple include various Portrait mode images, several showcasing the benefits of Smart HDR, and low-light showcases. Featured photographers include the likes of Austin Mann and Tyler Stalman. View some of Apple’s top iPhone XR pictures below and let us know what you think down in the comments:
Happy Diwali!!! . Shot these images on the iPhone XR and must say that this phone gives you the right bang for the buck!!! Great in low light and the colours are fabulous! . #shotoniphone #apple #india #diwali #celebration #ShotoniPhoneXR #mobilephonephotography #lamps #light #festival
Color of autumn · @apple #shotoniphone #shotoniphonexr ____________________________________________________________ * * #beautifuldestinations #wilderness_culture #lifewelltraveled #modernoutdoors #folkvibe #earthpix #earthfocus #earthofficial #discoverearth #voyaged #depthofearth #lifeofadventure #folkcreative #travelingourplanet #destinationearth #travelawesome #hubs_united #instagood #exploretocreate #ourmoodydays #igworldclub #folkscenery #folkgreen #naturegeography #dscvr_earth #ournaturedays #visualsofearth #folkgood
КАКАЯ ЖЕ ПРЕКРАСНАЯ ОСЕНЬ В ЭТОМ ГОДУ, НЕ ПРАВДА ЛИ? 🔥🍂 Друзья, а вы уже готовы к началу зимнего сезона❓ Я, честно говоря, не могу ответить однозначно… С одной стороны – да, это начало катания на горных лыжах, я очень жду это время! С другой – скоро начнётся минусовая температура, придётся бегать из кафе в кафе, чтобы окончательно не замёрзнуть 😏 Посмотрим, что покажет нам ноябрь! 😎 А я пойду, пока что, посижу на крыше, пока погода позволяет! 😂👌🏻
This has to be my favourite installation at @teamlab_news #TeamLabBorderless Shot this with the new iPhone XR which is available for sale from today. I love the size of the screen which is between the size of the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS. It works beautifully in low light with the same 26mm lens as iPhone XS. Best bang for buck iPhone if you don’t need the dual lens and OLED display. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ShotOniPhone #ShotOniPhoneXR #Apple #SGIG #Tokyo #TeamLab #TheCreatorClass #ExploreToCreate #AGameOfTones #LiveAuthentic #VisualsOfLife #VisualAmbassadors #TheImaged #InspirationCultMag #CreateCommune #LowLight #Nike #JustDoIt
