Apple showcases its favorite pictures shared by iPhone XR owners [Gallery]

Just as it did with the iPhone XS, Apple today has shared some of its favorite images shot with the iPhone XR. Apple shared the iPhone XR pictures in a press release, which includes samples from a variety of users on Instagram.

Apple touts that the iPhone XR features a “state-of-the-art camera system” with features such as Portrait Mode. Users around the world are using this camera to capture “stunning images,” Apple says:

Photographers around the world are capturing stunning images with iPhone XR, the newest member of the iPhone family. iPhone XR features an Apple-designed, state-of-the-art camera system that enables Portrait mode from a single lens, offering a sophisticated bokeh effect. Portraits look great on the wide-angle lens, even in lower lighting conditions.

As a refresher, the iPhone XR does not feature a dual-camera system like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Instead, Apple is relying on software enhancements to enable features such as Portrait mode and Smart HDR. However, you do miss out on features such as optical zoom and support for Portrait mode on non-human subjects.

The photos highlighted by Apple include various Portrait mode images, several showcasing the benefits of Smart HDR, and low-light showcases. Featured photographers include the likes of Austin Mann and Tyler Stalman. View some of Apple’s top iPhone XR pictures below and let us know what you think down in the comments:

