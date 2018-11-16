9to5Toys Last Call: iTunes TV Show Sale from $5, Ring Alarm Security System $189, iTunes Gift Card 20% off, more
Get the Sonos Playbar, wall mount, & $50 Amazon gift card for $699 ($790 value)
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Apple: HomePod $250, $400 gift card w/ iPhone, MacBooks, iPad, more
- Sony’s Black Friday discount arrived early on this 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV: $998 (Reg. $1,400)
- Tenda Nova Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-Pack can be yours for $130 shipped ($40 off)
- Score the Autel EVO drone + 2 batteries & more for$949 with our exclusive code ($1,150 value)
- Magazine titles from $2.50/yr: Motor Trend, Women’s Health, Dwell, GQ, more
- Play & convert records with Audio-Technica’s USB Turntable + Mackie CR3 Monitors: $252 ($100 off)
- Ryobi’s Wi-Fi-enabled Garage Door Opener is packed with features for $178 (Reg. $248)
- Have some epic Nerf battles this Thanksgiving with the Modulus Regulator for $25 (Reg. $45)
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – TVs: 4K from $130, doorbusters, LG, Samsung, more
- The Blade Ⅱ Sport Polarized Sunglasses are just $11 shipped & great for everyday activities
- Neato’s Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum uses laser-guidance to clean your floors at $250 ($50 off)
- Give the gift of music: Fender Acoustic Guitar Bundle + lessons for $110 (225 value)
- Get the PORTER-CABLE 1500W heat gun for just $20 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30+)
- Shop The North Face Holiday Gift Guide for this year’s favorite styles from $45
- Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday ad has discounts on Instant Pot, Dyson, and other name brands
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Google: Pixel 3 BOGO 50% off, Home Hub $99, Chromecast, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Home Goods: Anova, Instant Pot, Dyson, robot vacs, more
- Clean up big with the Dyson Big Ball vacuum at $200 (Reg. $300)
- Sperry’s Early Black Friday Event takes an extra 30% off sale items + free shipping
- HP’s ENVY 4520 Wireless AiO Printer supports Apple AirPrint for $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- MVMT Pre-Black Friday Flash Sale takes up to 25% off sitewide: watches, sunglasses, more
- PlayStation PSN Black Friday sale now live: PS Plus 1-yr. $40, God of War $22 + more from $5
iTunes TV show sale from $5: Office Complete Series $30, Seinfeld, South Park, more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more
Protect your home with $80 off the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security System at $189 (All-time low)
Load up on gift cards before Black Friday at up to 20% off: iTunes, Staples, Lowe’s, more
Beat the Rush Sale at Best Buy includes $200 off iPhone, AirPods, Philips Hue, more
Bring a new style to your Apple Watch w/ this $5 leather band via Amazon
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Amazon: Echo Devices under $20, Fire TV $25, Ring, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Smart Home: Echo Dot $24, Hue Lighting, Arlo, Nest, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort, Beats, truly wireless, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Streaming Media Players: Shield TV, Chromecast, Roku, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Games: Xbox One $200 + $20 GC, Xbox One X, Switch, PS4, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Home Theater: Sonos, AirPlay 2 A/V receivers, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Fashion: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nike, Macy’s, Levi’s, more
Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here! Save on batteries, projectors, Mac accessories, more
Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air now up to $150 off plus tax benefits in select states
Pre-Black Friday MacBook Pro deals take up to $300 w/ potential tax savings
Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)
The popular Bloons TD 6 tower defense game for iOS hits all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Parallels 14 for Mac is 20% off after coupon, from $64: Run Windows apps, copy files, more
- Space Marshals 2 and its sci-fi wild west action drop to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- BundleHunt Holiday Mac App bundles start at $5 with over 45 apps and utilities
- Rebuild humanity in Civilization Beyond Earth from just $10 on Mac (Reg. $40)
- The highly-rated iOS Don’t Starve games get rare price drops today from $1 (Reg. $5)
Echo and Fire tablet discounts abound to start the Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday event
- Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch falls to $179 shipped ahead of Black Friday ($100 off)
- G-Tech’s 3TB External Hard Drive is on sale for $110 shipped, today only (Reg. $140+)
- Smartphone Accessories: APC 3400mAh Power Pack w/ built-in Wall Charger $10, more
- Save 25% on Samsung’s SmartThings LTE Tracker, now down to a new all-time low at $75
- Upgrade your computer with Samsung’s NVMe SSD: 500GB $110 (30% off) or 1TB for $220
- Upgrade your TV audio: VIZIO 5.1.2-Ch. System w/ Wireless Sub for $300 (Reg. $400+)
- Amazon’s in-house brand Lark & Ro is up to 30% off, featuring sweaters & jackets
- Target Pre-Black Friday Ad: iPhone X FREE $150 GC, Xbox One X, UHDTVs, home goods, more
- Blink Indoor Motion-Sensing Cameras drop to lowest prices this year, from $67 (Up to 50% off)
- Monoprice’s budget-friendly Sous Vide Cooker is down to $44 shipped (Reg. $65)
- adidas Holiday Sale takes an extra 30% off sale items, with Ultraboosts & more from $17
- An updated version of The Night Before Christmas with a healthier Santa can be yours for FREE
- Caribou Coffee 5-Cup French Press w/ bamboo trivet drops to $10 for today only (Reg. $25+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, Snowboard Party, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $40, Super Mario Odyssey $44, more
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has the write stuff with up to 30% off Cross Pens
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes knife sets from $23 shipped, today only
- Bring the Ullo Wine Purifier w/ 2 Wine Glasses home for the holidays at $50 (Reg. $100)
- Celebrate the new Fantastic Beasts film with collectibles from $15, more plush toys from $6
- Fellas, it’s time to clean up that beard – hit today’s Gold Box for a complete $20 grooming kit
- Spread holiday cheer with this Amazon Gold Box: trees, decor, mugs and more from $6
- Amazon is kick-starting your morning with this Nespresso VertuoPlus deal: $120 (Reg. $200)
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2018
Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday deals: all-time lows on Echo devices, smart home, TVs, more
Walmart Black Friday ad: up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
Best Buy Black Friday ad delivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- Lowe’s Black Friday Ad: Nest Smart Home, Dyson, Tools, Christmas Trees, more
- eBay Better than Black Friday event promises best prices…but you should look closer
- Samsung Black Friday Ad: $200 off Galaxy S9/+, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, more
- Jet Black Friday Ad 2018: latest iPad $249, Bose Headphones, Nest, Google Home, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad: Xbox One deals, games, PCs, much more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday ad reveals extensive Nest discounts, TVs, much more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
- Guitar Center Black Friday Ad: Fender, KRK monitors, Shure mics, AKAI controllers, more
- T-Mobile Black Friday ad: FREE iPhone XR w/ trade, Apple Watch Series 4, Android, more
Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor and thermal improvements in a smaller form-factor
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Arlo Audio Doorbell undercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget