Instagram deleting ‘inauthentic likes, follows and comments’ to fight fraudulent activity

As Twitter announced some changes to its iOS app today to improve the user experience, Instagram is rolling out new changes that will see the company deleting “inauthentic likes, follows and comments.”

Announced in a press release, Instagram shared that some accounts have been using third-party software to “artificially grow their audience.” As this tactic takes away from the “real” and “genuine” experiences that the company believes users are looking for, it will begin deleting inauthentic content.

Starting today, we will begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity. We’ve built machine learning tools to help identify accounts that use these services and remove the inauthentic activity. This type of behavior is bad for the community, and third-party apps that generate inauthentic likes, follows and comments violate our Community Guidelines and Terms of Use.

Instagram says that it will send messages to accounts as it deletes content and also advises users that may have unintentionally started using such a third-party service to change their password to revoke further access.

We’re taking a number of steps to limit this kind of unwelcome behavior. Accounts we identify using these services will receive an in-app message alerting them that we have removed the inauthentic likes, follows and comments given by their account to others. We will also ask them to secure their account by changing their password.

Instagram also says it will have further updates coming focused on reducing inauthentic activity.

Since the early days of Instagram, we have auto-detected and removed fake accounts to protect our community. Today’s update is just another step in keeping Instagram a vibrant community where people connect and share in authentic ways. We’ll have more updates in the coming weeks on additional measures we’re taking to tackle inauthentic activity on Instagram.

