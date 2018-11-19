Twitter de-emphasizing follower counts and other metrics in update across the platform

- Nov. 19th 2018 10:07 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

In an effort to clean up the Twitter experience, the company is today rolling out an update on iOS that de-prioritizes the appeal of follower counts on the platform.

Rolling out today, Twitter will make the font size for the follower count smaller. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (via The Verge) says that he wants the company to prioritize “meaningful” conversations over statistical data such as retweets, likes, and follows.

Follower counts are just one of the few things Twitter is de-emphasizing in this update. The company will also be reducing the font sizes for locations, birthdays, join dates, mutual followers, and more.

It’s a small change but Dorsey says its part of a much larger platform refresh that is still in the works.

Twitter has been working for quite some on a major platform refresh. We haven’t seen much of it, aside from essentially killing off third-party app support entirely. This seems to be the first step in putting the focus on conversations on the platform versus stats and drama.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony WH-1000XM3

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.