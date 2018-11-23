Logitech to reportedly acquire headphone maker Plantronics for $2.2B

Popular computer accessories maker Logitech may be looking to purchase Plantronics, a company that specializes in Bluetooth earpieces and headsets.

According to a report from Reuters, this would be Logitech’s largest acquisition by far to date. This would also help diversify its business and move into new markets.

Apparently, the biggest motivator is to cut down manufacturing costs due to tariffs on imports between China and the United States.

It would come as Logitech and Plantronics seek to keep down manufacturing costs following the introduction of tariffs on imports from China into the United States.

Logitech plans to reportedly acquire Plantronics at $2.2 billion. Reuters says that if things fall into place, the acquisition will take place sometime next week. However, it is totally possible that no agreement happens at all.

Such an acquisition could lead to Logitech releasing a consumer-level wireless headphone, competing with the likes of Sony, Bose, and even Microsoft.

Apple is rumored to be working on an over-ear wireless headphone of its own, slated for 2019. The company already has AirPods, which are truly wireless earbuds that make it easy to pair and switch between multiple devices.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: