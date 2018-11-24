PSA: Microsoft did not surpass Apple in market capitalization [Update]

Update: Due to changes in outstanding share counts, Apple still leads Microsoft by $26 billion. This means Microsoft did not pass Apple in market cap as we reported, and others continue to report. Apple’s market cap is $817.6 billion, compared to Microsoft’s $791 billion. Our original story is below and we apologize for the error.

It has been a rocky several weeks for Apple as its stock has fallen some 20 percent since October. In addition to losing its $1 trillion market capitalization status, Apple has now been passed by Microsoft as the most valuable United States company.

At the end of trading yesterday, Microsoft held a $753.34 billion market capitalization, while Apple’s continued falling and hit $746.82 billion. Amazon, which has had its own fair share of struggles recently, sits at $736.62 billion in market capitalization, followed by Google at $725.52 billion. This marks the first time since 2010 that Microsoft has led Apple in market cap. During the first quarter of 2010, Apple sat around a $213 billion market cap, while Microsoft was at $256 billion.

AAPL has fallen dramatically over the last month due in large part to fears of slowing iPhone sales and weak demand for the iPhone XR. Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple is lowering iPhone XR prices in Japan and restarting some iPhone X production in certain markets.

Additionally this week, a separate report suggested that Apple has cut production orders for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Apple suppliers have also offered weaker-than-expected guidance recently, with many citing slowing business from Apple as the reason.

During its most recent earnings call, Apple also announced that it would stop reporting unit sales data for its hardware products, including the iPhone. CFO Luca Maestri explained that this change is due to unit sales no longer being the best indicator of Apple’s business, but it’s a change that has worried some investors.

