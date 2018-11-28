9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE $330 off, Seagate 8TB Desktop Hard Drive $125, Schlage Smart Lock $115, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Knock $330 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE 256GB in all colors (Tax select states)
Seagate’s Desktop 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to a new low at $125 (Reg. $150)
The Schlage Connect Smart Lock has a touchscreen, more for $115.50 (Reg. $160)
Forget Black Friday, Anker’s biggest holiday Amazon sale starts now!
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery via Amazon
This week’s best iTunes movie deals include Cult Classics from $8, Holiday Favorites, 4K, more
Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
Get your Drift on in Real Car Racing for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bastion for iOS/Mac gets a rare price drop, starting from $2 (Reg. $5)
- Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks for iOS now matching low at 50% off
- Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac hits all-time low, starting from $2
- Twin-stick shooter Neon Chrome for iOS now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $7)
MORE NEW DEALS:
For just $20 you can add Canon’s AirPrint-ready AiO Printer to your office or dorm ($25 off)
- Find adidas shoes, apparel & more at an extra 25% off after coupon + free delivery
- TP-Link’s powered 9-port USB 3.0 hub is down to its lowest price this year at $25 (30% off)
- Amazon Echo Buttons drop to their lowest prices yet following Black Friday: $14 (Reg. $20)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Flexible Mini Tripod $19 shipped, more
- This 2-pack of Tile Sport trackers will keep tabs on your keys, bag and more at $35 (% off)
- Save an extra 20% off on Nike, adidas, New Balance & more at Eastbay + free shipping
- Monitor Deals from $170: Dell 27″ 1440p 144Hz G-Sync, LG 29″ UltraWide, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SimCity 4 Deluxe, Fitbit to Apple Health, more
- This Kershaw Pub multi-tool is a great everyday carry at just $11 (Amazon all-time low)
- Car and Driver or Motor Trend Magazine at $2.50/yr: 4-yrs. for $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has Squish wireless chargers for iPhone/Android from $13
- Be prepared to hit the road with Samsonite’s 3-pc. Luggage Set for $80 (Reg. up to $170)
- This 18-piece “Never Needs Sharpening” Knife Block Set is only $13.50 right now (Reg. $23)
- At under $15, this NERF Phantom Corps Blaster is an easy buy (Reg. $20+)
- Amazon’s Gold Box is for the dogs: Barkbox Ltd. Ed. Gift Boxes $24.50 (Reg. up to $45), more
- Add A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens to your Kindle library for FREE
- Columbia’s discounting gear for cool weather at up to 60% off, with styles from $16
- Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $15, Battlefield V $30, more
- All-weather patio furniture from $22 at Amazon for today only: deck boxes, planters, more
- Allen Edmonds takes up to 50% off sitewide including boots, dress shoes & more
- Amazon now offering up to $75 off hybrid Tineco Stick/Hand Vacs, from $145 shipped
- Get a proper night’s rest with Marpac noise machines & more from $21, today only
- Ugly Christmas Sweaters from $7 at Amazon today: Star Wars, Marvel and many more
- Amazon offers big saving on K’NEX and Lincoln Logs sets from $15 shipped
- Amazon’s Coffee Gator sale from $11: cold brew makers, kettles, tumblers, more
- Stay warm when working in the garage w/ this 60,000 BTU heater: $100 (Reg. $125)
- Always know your fridge’s temp w/ this digital thermometer for just $6 shipped
- Keep documents protected from fire & water w/ a 1.23-Cu. Ft. SentrySafe: $85 (Reg. $100)
- Add ambiance to any space w/ these Himalayan salt lamp deals from $8.50 shipped
- The Takeya Actives water bottle keeps drinks cold for 24 hours: $24 (Reg. $40)
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 28, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Big Mouth Billy Bass enters the 21st century with Amazon Alexa compatibility, preorder now
Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15