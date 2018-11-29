Apple set to attend major machine learning conference, highlights over 100 open ML jobs

Apple has today shared that it will be attending the 32nd Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS). Apple will have members of its ML team at a booth and notes it has many open positions as it works to build “a team of exceptional researchers and engineers.”

Apple announced the news on its Machine Learning Journal website today, encouraging attendees to stop by its table.

This December we’ll be in Montreal, Canada, attending the 32nd Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS). We’ll have a booth staffed with Machine Learning experts from across Apple who would love to chat with you. Please drop by if you’re attending the conference.

Notably, the announcement highlights that it’s looking to fill a variety of machine learning positions, 137 of them to be exact.

Apple is dedicated to advancing state-of-the-art machine learning technologies. As part of this, we’re building a team of exceptional researchers and engineers who can infuse intelligence into our devices and services to touch the lives of millions of users every day. We’re looking for people with backgrounds in various areas of machine learning. If you are interested in applying to specific machine learning positions, please explore opportunities at Machine Learning Jobs At Apple.

This past summer, Apple brought together its Core ML and Siri teams after hiring former Google Search and AI chief, John Giannandrea.

More recently Apple’s Machine Learning Journal shared a look at how the company uses U.S. Census data and ML to make Siri a local.

