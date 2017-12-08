Apple releases Turi Create framework on GitHub to ‘simplify development of machine learning models’

Apple this week has shared the framework for Turi Create on GitHub. This framework, Apple says, should make it easier for developers to build machine learning models.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Turi Create, as Apple describes it, is designed for people who aren’t necessarily experts when it comes to machine learning:

Turi Create simplifies the development of custom machine learning models. You don’t have to be a machine learning expert to add recommendations, object detection, image classification, image similarity or activity classification to your app.

Apple explains that Turi Create is intended to be simple to use with a visual interface, flexible, and fast. Furthermore, it’s ready to be deployed for use in iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Easy-to-use : Focus on tasks instead of algorithms

: Focus on tasks instead of algorithms Visual : Built-in, streaming visualizations to explore your data

: Built-in, streaming visualizations to explore your data Flexible : Supports text, images, audio, video and sensor data

: Supports text, images, audio, video and sensor data Fast and Scalable : Work with large datasets on a single machine

: Work with large datasets on a single machine Ready To Deploy: Export models to Core ML for use in iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps

Apple originally purchased Seattle-based Turi back in 2016 as it worked to booster its own machine learning efforts. Shortly thereafter, Apple transformed Turi into its internal machine learning division working on integrating the technology into existing and future product lines.

While Apple never confirmed terms of its Turi acquisition, reports indicated that it paid upwards of $200 million for the deal.

Apple’s goal with releasing Turi Create to the public is seemingly to spur an uptick in the amount of developers building machine learning features. The framework is built with support for a number of common scenarios, including recommender systems, image classification, image similarity, object detection, and more.

All of the details regarding Turi Create can be found on GitHub right here.

Thanks, Abhishek!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: