Plex now offers Tidal integration, with savings of up to $60 a year

Plex users can now stream Tidal music – in either standard or hi-def formats – without leaving the Plex app. You can also save money by buying Plex and Tidal bundles …

The Verge reports that no plugins are needed.

Tidal is the first streaming music service to be fully integrated into Plex — no plugins required. It’s a milestone moment for the company that’s steadily pushing into third-party media […] After linking my Tidal account, I was able to test Tidal in the Plex iOS and web browser apps for a few hours this morning. It works, mostly, especially if you just want to access the raw Tidal library. The Universal Search feature lets me easily find artists, albums, and tracks anywhere I have music in Plex or Tidal. But some features like Discovery and Artist Radio don’t work, either because of a bug or because they’re not turned on yet.

You can find full details of the two packages on offer here. You can choose between Tidal Premium on its own for the usual $9.99 per month, or Tidal HiFi and Plex Pass for $19.99, which is the same price you’d pay for Tidal HiFi on its own.

Tidal’s streaming music gets integrated into your existing Plex library, which means that you should get solid Tidal recommendations in Plex Discovery and Artist Radio right from day one. Usually, it takes any streaming music service some time to learn your tastes.

Plex CEO Keith Valory said it was one step closer to the company’s vision.

The addition of TIDAL’s music streaming service within Plex makes it the only solution that organizes and curates all major media types in one place. It’s another step closer to making all the media that matters to you accessible from one app, on any device, anytime.

Tidal COO Lior Tibon said that it was an obvious match.

Plex’s focus on high-quality content aligns perfectly with the unique music and content experience that TIDAL fans love. Partnering with Plex is part of our continued strategy of integrating TIDAL seamlessly into subscribers lives with a one-stop shop like Plex.

Though how long Tidal remains in business is an open question. There have been long-running reports of the company running out of cash, and it was said to be months behind on royalty payments earlier in the year.

Plex last month launched Web Shows, which offer free curated content to all users.

