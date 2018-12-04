Apple Pay picks up new banks across US, Canada, France, and 8 more countries

Apple Pay continues to expand in the United States and around the world. Apple’s mobile payment service lets you securely pay in stores with iPhone and Apple Watch or in apps or online from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. These are the latest banks and credit unions to work with Apple Pay across the world:
Canada
- Bank of America
United States
- Allentown Federal Credit Union
- Arundel Federal Savings Bank
- Bank of Hartington
- Building Trades Credit Union
- Caldwell Bank and Trust Company
- Citizens Bank (TN)
- Citizens State Bank of La Crosse
- Community Bank of the Bay
- Credit Union Advantage
- Credit Union of Richmond
- Dime Bank
- Dime Community Bank
- Evans Bank
- Everence Federal Credit Union
- Fairfield National Bank
- Federated Bank
- First Bank of Boaz
- First Education Federal Credit Union
- Firstmark Credit Union
- GN Bank
- Grand Savings Bank
- Greater Cleveland Community Credit Union
- Greenleaf Wayside Bank
- Guilford Savings Bank
- Hatboro Federal Savings
- Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union
- Heritage South Credit Union
- Hometown Community Banks
- Iowa Falls State Bank
- Iowa State Savings Bank
- Lamar National Bank
- National Bank of Commerce (both AL and WI now)
- Oxford Bank
- Peoples Bank (IN)
- Peoples Bank of Kankakee County
- Philo Exchange Bank
- Reliance Bank (both MI and MN now)
- Security Bank (both NE and TN now)
- Sharefax Credit Union, Inc.
- Success Bank
- TAB Bank
- The State Bank of Geneva
- The Washington Trust Company
- Village Bank
- Zia Credit Union
Denmark
- Santander Consumer Bank
France
- bunq
- Crédit du Nord
Mainland China
- Bank of Kunlun
New Zealand
- Latitude Financial Services Limited
Singapore
- Singtel (Visa Prepaid Card)
Italy
- IntesaSanpaolo
Norway
- Monobank
- ST1
Russia
- Bank SOYUZ
Apple has also added the recently launched Kazakhstan banks to its full list:
Kazakhstan
- ATFBank
- Eurasian Bank
- Halyk Bank
- Sberbank
- Bank CenterCredit
- ForteBank
Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news, and find Apple’s complete list of banks and credit unions that work with Apple Pay around the world here.
