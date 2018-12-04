Apple Pay picks up new banks across US, Canada, France, and 8 more countries

Apple Pay continues to expand in the United States and around the world. Apple’s mobile payment service lets you securely pay in stores with iPhone and Apple Watch or in apps or online from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. These are the latest banks and credit unions to work with Apple Pay across the world:

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Canada

Bank of America

United States

Allentown Federal Credit Union

Arundel Federal Savings Bank

Bank of Hartington

Building Trades Credit Union

Caldwell Bank and Trust Company

Citizens Bank (TN)

Citizens State Bank of La Crosse

Community Bank of the Bay

Credit Union Advantage

Credit Union of Richmond

Dime Bank

Dime Community Bank

Evans Bank

Everence Federal Credit Union

Fairfield National Bank

Federated Bank

First Bank of Boaz

First Education Federal Credit Union

Firstmark Credit Union

GN Bank

Grand Savings Bank

Greater Cleveland Community Credit Union

Greenleaf Wayside Bank

Guilford Savings Bank

Hatboro Federal Savings

Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union

Heritage South Credit Union

Hometown Community Banks

Iowa Falls State Bank

Iowa State Savings Bank

Lamar National Bank

National Bank of Commerce (both AL and WI now)

Oxford Bank

Peoples Bank (IN)

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County

Philo Exchange Bank

Reliance Bank (both MI and MN now)

Security Bank (both NE and TN now)

Sharefax Credit Union, Inc.

Success Bank

TAB Bank

The State Bank of Geneva

The Washington Trust Company

Village Bank

Zia Credit Union

Denmark

Santander Consumer Bank

France

bunq

Crédit du Nord

Mainland China

Bank of Kunlun

New Zealand

Latitude Financial Services Limited

Singapore

Singtel (Visa Prepaid Card)

Italy

IntesaSanpaolo

Norway

Monobank

ST1

Russia

Bank SOYUZ

Apple has also added the recently launched Kazakhstan banks to its full list:

Kazakhstan

ATFBank

Eurasian Bank

Halyk Bank

Sberbank

Bank CenterCredit

ForteBank

Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news, and find Apple’s complete list of banks and credit unions that work with Apple Pay around the world here.

Related Stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: