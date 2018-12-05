Shortcuts app updated with support for posting to Tumblr, more

The Shortcuts app is getting an update today with a few new features and a ton of bug fixes and improvements. Shortcuts is available as a separate download on the App Store.

Today’s update brings Shortcuts to version 2.1.2 and allows the software to post to Tumblr as well as be able to count the number of months between two dates with the Get Time Between Dates action.

While this is a relatively small update in terms of new actions and features, this release includes a boat load of bug fixes and stability improvements.

What’s new in Shortcuts 2.1.2 Added the Post to Tumblr action

The Get Time Between Dates action can now count the number of months between two dates Bug fixes Fixed an issue where the screen describing which apps and services are used by a shortcut may not appear when downloading a shortcut

Fixed an issue that caused shortcuts with the Open App or Play Sound actions to fail when Siri is used to run the shortcuts

Fixed an issue where shortcuts with Repeat with Each actions may freeze when they’re run from the widget or Library tab

Fixed an issue where the Phone Number action may not understand phone numbers that contain commas (pauses) or have long extension codes

Fixed an issue where the Show Directions action may not work when it’s run from the Shortcuts Today View widget on the Lock screen

Fixed an issue where the Add New Reminder action doesn’t work when a time or location isn’t entered

Fixed an issue where the Send Payment action may not appear to finish when making Apple Pay Cash payments

Fixed an issue where the Ask for Input action’s default answer field for dates wouldn’t support 24-hour time

Fixed an issue where the Get Name of Emoji action showed the emoji name in English when the device is set to another language

Fixed an issue where some shortcuts may show an error message when they’re run from Search

Fixed an issue where shortcuts may fail to download web pages with long Unicode titles

Fixed an issue where the Run Editorial Workflow action doesn’t pass a result

iCloud sync improvements

Localization improvements

