Fortnite for iOS updated to Season 7 with holiday-theme and 60FPS on iPad Pro

Fortnite has received its next big, Season 7 update, bringing a holiday refresh alongside a new vehicle, Christmas-themed gun wraps and more. New iPad Pro users should also get a chance to push that overpowered A12X Bionic chip, as Epic Games has implemented 60FPS support for 2018 iPad Pro devices starting this week.

As with the last major Fornite update, visual tweaks are abundant all-around, however, some bigger changes are found here too. Primarily, snow is on the map now, meaning previously easy-to-scale areas might turn completely icy and difficult to maneuver.

There’s also the addition of the new X-4 Stormwing Plane, expected to bring major changes to how players travel and attack from around the map.

Also included in today’s Fortnite update is 60FPS support on the new iPad Pro. Further, 4x MSAA Anti aliasing has also been added back to iOS devices, meaning gameplay will look a lot crisper and more comparable to console-level graphics.

Epic Games says Android devices should see 60FPS support soon, however, iPad Pro users will get the first test.

You can read an excerpt from the patch notes below.

Season 7 arrives as the Iceberg collides with the island. Discover new areas such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and more! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, rule the skies with the new X-4 Stormwing plane, and change the style of some of your favorite weapons and items with Wraps in Battle Royale. Explore Fortnite Creative, a new experience where you can create, play, and save anything you can imagine on private islands! In Save the World, the Stand and Fight campaign comes to an exciting conclusion as Canny Valley Act 3 is released!

