Bordeaux Apple store robbed and vandalized in French riots

Apple Sainte-Catherine in Bordeaux, France was robbed and looted Saturday night by French “yellow vest” protestors. The vandals smashed the store’s windows before flooding through the building and ripping MacBooks, iPhones, iPads and more from product tables.

While the rioters refrained from completely destroying the property, the damage done will require extensive and time consuming repairs. By Sunday morning, plywood sheeting had been placed over the store’s windows to prevent further attacks.

Multiple video clips of the incident are circulating around French media outlets, and many have been posted to Twitter as well, as seen below.

Growing political unrest spawning riot groups such as these “yellow vests” have been the culprit for recent turmoil and civil clashes in the nation. More info on them can be found here.

Apple has not given an official statement on the incident at this time. Earlier riots in Paris caused damage to Apple’s Opéra store and it’s newest flagship location on Champs-Élysées. Both stores have been fortified and intermittently closed during the riots.

Apple Sainte-Catherine was completely ransacked during this weekend's French riots. Intense. https://t.co/nQttpVW7hB — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) December 9, 2018

Via: nu.nl

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: