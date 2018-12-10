Apple Pay likely launching in Germany as soon as tomorrow after recent ‘coming soon’ update

Apple announced last month that Apple Pay is ‘coming soon’ in Germany after launching in the United States in 2014. While there was no specific date mentioned, it now looks like customers in Germany will be able to use Apple’s mobile payment service as soon as tomorrow.

The original announcement last month was made through an update to Apple’s website in Germany as well as a partner bank update:

The Apple Pay page on Apple’s German website has a new ‘Kommt bald’ (‘coming soon’) badge, and the website for HypoVereinsbankalso says ‘In Kürze bei uns: Apple Pay’ – another way of saying the same thing.

Citing two sources, German Apple news website macerkopf.de reports that ‘coming soon’ likely means as soon as tomorrow. 9to5Mac recently received similar tips claiming the German launch would take place this week. Germany is six to nine hours ahead of the United States (depending on time zones) which means we could see the announcement overnight in the U.S. if the rumor pans out.

Apple Pay also recently debuted in both Belgium and Kazakhstan, continuing the global rollout four years after first launching with select partners in the United States. Apple has to make deals with individual banks in each country and market before launching the mobile payment feature in new regions.

Appel Pay lets you make payments in stores from iPhone and Apple Watch where contactless payments are accepted. Apple Pay also works in apps and on the web with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

