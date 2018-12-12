Best Buy sales data shows iPhone XS and XS Max slumping during the holiday season

Recent sales data from Best Buy paints a dreary picture for iPhone XS and XS Max sales for the holiday quarter. The data lines up with multiple recent reports from analysts and Apple’s vendors about reduced iPhone orders and declining sales.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

A new report today from Thinknum dives into the Best Buy sales data, specifically how iPhone XS and XS Max have ranked over time compared to all the other products that Best Buy sells.

Echoing the reports we’ve heard over the last couple of months about poor iPhone sales, this data is significant as Thinknum notes “Best Buy is the largest retailer of iPhones outside of Apple itself.”

After seeing Apple’s aggressive marketing over the last few weeks, Apple’s direct iPhone XS and XS Max sales may be trending similar to Best Buy numbers.

For the iPhone XS overall, the product ranking at Best Buy has consistently declined since October, outside of a bump around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

After peaking as the 7,610th most popular product at the retailer, it has slumped to 18,500th as of December 9th.

The same downward trend is present when looking at specific iPhone XS models, like the base 64GB version. After the being the 2,690th most popular product in early October, it has declined to the 7,450th most popular this month.

Even more pronounced declines have hit the iPhone XS Max. The 64GB model of the 6.5-inch flagship hit a high being the 1,420th most popular Best Buy product and has fallen to now being in 5,690th place.

Notably, Apple won’t be reporting unit sales for its devices any longer, so we’ll be relying on analyst estimates and other sources to get a picture of Apple’s holiday iPhone sales.

Check out all the Best Buy iPhone XS sales data on Thinknum’s full post here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: