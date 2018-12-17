Instagram now lets you easily add people to live video chats with gesture

Instagram is out today with an update to its video chat feature in Direct, making it easy to add more friends to an ongoing session with interruption.

Instagram announced the new video chat feature on its platform and Twitter today with a short video demonstrating the new functionality for video chats in Direct.

Now you can add people to an ongoing video chat in Direct. Just swipe up while you’re chatting to add more friends and keep the conversation going.

Instagram expanded its video chat feature from a maximum of four people to six back in October after first rolling out the functionality last summer.

Here’s how the new swipe gesture to add people to an ongoing video chat works:

The update comes after Instagram released a new walkie-talkie-like feature for Direct just last week. However, it’s a bit different from Apple’s implementation of audio clips in iMessages.

Audio messages remaining in Instagram Direct threads indefinitely is a differentiator from the audio messaging feature of Apple’s Messages platform, where audio clips disappear from threads after two minutes unless a user chooses to “keep” them.

Instagram is a free download from the App Store.

