9to5Toys Lunch Break: iTunes Gift Card 20% off, Up to $100 off Mac mini, Lutron Caseta HomeKit Bundle $80, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/12/9to5Toys-Daily-12-20-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save up to 15% on iTunes Gift Cards today via Amazon + more

Apple’s latest Mac Mini is up to $100 off with tax benefits for select states

Apple’s MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID, more for $1,049 ($150 off)

Use Siri to dim the lights w/ a Lutron Caseta HomeKit Bundle for $80 (20% off)

Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad 32GB w/ Apple Pencil support gets a $100 price cut to $229

Apple’s latest iPad Pro on sale from $759 shipped

The annual end of year Apple event at B&H delivers some of 2018’s best prices

This might be your last pre-Christmas chance at Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $229

Easy stocking stuffer: leather Apple Watch bands in various colors for $8 (Reg. $15)

Wrap your new iPhone in a Twelve South Leather or Wallet Case from $20

Twelve South Curve gives your MacBook a nice boost at $40 (20% off)

Protect your MacBook w/ tomtoc’s new Premium Laptop Sleeve 15% off for 9to5 readers

Best holiday App Store deals for 2018: Affinity Photo, Kingdom Rush, The Room, many more

MORE NEW DEALS:

August’s best-selling 3rd Gen. Smart Lock is back to $100 shipped (Reg. $125)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more

This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now

Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100