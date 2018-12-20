9to5Toys Lunch Break: iTunes Gift Card 20% off, Up to $100 off Mac mini, Lutron Caseta HomeKit Bundle $80, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save 20% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery: get $50 in credit for $40
Save up to 15% on iTunes Gift Cards today via Amazon + more
Apple’s latest Mac Mini is up to $100 off with tax benefits for select states
Apple’s MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID, more for $1,049 ($150 off)
Use Siri to dim the lights w/ a Lutron Caseta HomeKit Bundle for $80 (20% off)
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad 32GB w/ Apple Pencil support gets a $100 price cut to $229
Apple’s latest iPad Pro on sale from $759 shipped
The annual end of year Apple event at B&H delivers some of 2018’s best prices
This might be your last pre-Christmas chance at Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $229
Easy stocking stuffer: leather Apple Watch bands in various colors for $8 (Reg. $15)
The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more
Wrap your new iPhone in a Twelve South Leather or Wallet Case from $20
Twelve South Curve gives your MacBook a nice boost at $40 (20% off)
Protect your MacBook w/ tomtoc’s new Premium Laptop Sleeve 15% off for 9to5 readers
Best holiday App Store deals for 2018: Affinity Photo, Kingdom Rush, The Room, many more
- The SNES classic Chrono Trigger hits lowest price in years on iOS at $5 (Reg. $10)
- Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac starting from $16 for the holidays (Reg. up to $50)
- Take your iPad music production to the next level with Cubasis: $25 (50% off)
- Grimvalor, the popular iOS hack n’ slash, hits lowest price ever on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $7)
- One of the best story-puzzlers on iOS hits all-time low: The Room Old Sins for $2 (Reg. $5)
- Parallels Desktop 14 & Toolbox get 10% price drop for the holidays, deals from $18
9to5Toys Last-Minute Gift Guide: Our top picks from under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have gaming essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Alison’s favorite beauty buys for under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
August’s best-selling 3rd Gen. Smart Lock is back to $100 shipped (Reg. $125)
- Fitbit Versa falls below $90 for the first time: track steps, calories and more (Reg. $150)
- Amazon offers 30% off Anker Soundcore gear from $24: speakers, headphones, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad with Wall Charger $34, more
- Turn up this holiday season w/ UE’s MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $100 (Reg. up to $250)
- Best Buy ends its 20 Days of Doorbusters sale with up to 46% off Insignia HDTVs, from $60
- Under Armour cuts an extra 25% off its outlet items + free shipping: outerwear, shoes, more
- Polk Audio’s 9500 BT Home Theater Sound System gets a 50% price cut to $250 shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Final Fantasy games, Goat Simulator, Sky Gamblers, more
- Nordstrom’s Holiday Markdowns feature Cole Haan, J.Crew, Timberland & more from $24
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War Collector’s Edition $60, Darksiders III $40, more
- Bundle this Keurig Brewer with a 32-Pack of Coffee Pods for $70 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Nutri Ninja Personal/Countertop Blender hits Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $160+, today only)
- This Bosch drill is perfect for DIY projects, on sale for $70 in today’s Gold Box
- Amazon 1-day Hasbro/Nerf sale from $3: Monopoly, Rival Prometheus, Play-Doh, more
- Soothe your aches and pains with this shiatsu massager Gold Box from $30
- Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Cooker back down to Black Friday pricing: $50 (Reg. up to $100)
- These FPV Quadcopters come equipped with 720p cameras and start at $76 (Reg. up to $150)
- Save big on CamelBak Hydration Packs and Accessories from $14 at Amazon, today only
- Coach’s Holiday Sale takes up to 50% off handbags, wallets, briefcases, more
- Score NFL apparel & accessories at Amazon from just $11 shipped: outerwear, gloves, more
- Keep raccoons at bay with Suncast’s Trash Hideaway for $31 (Reg. $40+), more from $90
- Get a game of poker going at Christmas with this 2-Pack of Bicycle Playing Cards: $3 (50% off)
- Cuisinart’s 14-Cup Food Processor will take your cooking next level for $116 (Reg. $160)
- Get the perfect glass of wine with this Instant Electric Decanter for $27 (Reg. $40) + more
- Amazon’s Gold Box has Calvin Klein apparel, underwear & more up to 50% off + free shipping
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS
- TRK-01 PLAY adds dedicated drum/bass plugs to your arsenal for FREE + $25 NI voucher
- The Anki Vector will get Alexa access next week, making it a neat alternative to Echo devices
- Gear up for cold weather with stylish accessories for under $20
- Amazon upgrades Alexa to more naturally control Ring, Abode, and other security systems
- Amazon Echo Link arrives today delivering Alexa to your audio system, amplified version in 2019
- Synology’s latest DS1819+ NAS is expandable to 18-bays, offers up to 32GB RAM, more
- LG unveils gram 14 and 17, two new laptops w/ 20+ hour battery life and compact form-factors
- Hackers are already adding new games to PlayStation Classic
- Puma to rerelease its iconic RS-Computer shoes this week with Bluetooth & more