Halide iPhone camera app donating 10% of holiday sales to three charities starting today

Halide has been gaining a ton of momentum in 2018 with constant and aggressive updates to the popular camera app over the year. Today, Halide is starting a special donation campaign.

As announced on the company’s blog, starting from today through December 26, 10% of all sales from Halide will be going to charity. The company has decided it will be splitting that 10% evenly between three charities: App Camp for Girls, the American Red Cross, and the Electronic Frontier Foundation or EFF.

There are no strings attached as to what qualifies a sale. Simply either purchase or gift a copy of Halide and a portion of that will go to charity.

Halide has been hard at work in 2018 with new and exciting updates being pushed out throughout the year. The list includes bringing portrait mode for pets and objects to iPhone XR, support for iPhone XS and Siri Shortcuts and more technical photo metadata, and a new “Smart RAW” feature.

Halide’s normal price is $4.99, but is currently on sale for $3.99 on the App Store.

