9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy 1-Day Apple Sale, iTunes Gift Cards 20% off, Sonos Play:1 refurb $119, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s 1-day Apple event takes up to $800 off MacBook Pro, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, more
Grab $100 worth of iTunes credit for $80 with email delivery via PayPal
Save 20% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery: get $50 in credit for $40
Save up to 15% on iTunes Gift Cards today via Amazon + more
Jump into the world of Sonos for $119 w/ this cert. refurb Play:1 deal (Orig. $199)
Apple’s latest Mac Mini is up to $100 off with tax benefits for select states
Apple’s MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID, more for $1,049 ($150 off)
This might be your last pre-Christmas chance at Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $229
Easy stocking stuffer: leather Apple Watch bands in various colors for $8 (Reg. $15)
The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more
Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac matching all-time low for the holidays, from $2 (Reg. up to $50)
- Best holiday App Store deals for 2018: Affinity Photo, Kingdom Rush, The Room, many more
- The SNES classic Chrono Trigger hits lowest price in years on iOS at $5 (Reg. $10)
- Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac starting from $16 for the holidays (Reg. up to $50)
- Take your iPad music production to the next level with Cubasis: $25 (50% off)
- Grimvalor, the popular iOS hack n’ slash, hits lowest price ever on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $7)
- One of the best story-puzzlers on iOS hits all-time low: The Room Old Sins for $2 (Reg. $5)
- Parallels Desktop 14 & Toolbox get 10% price drop for the holidays, deals from $18
MORE NEW DEALS:
Keep track of your keys or backpack w/ Tile Mate Item Finders: 2018 version $20, more from $10
- Nintendo Switch with Smash Bros. Ultimate and a Pro Controller for $360 ($430 value)
- Philips Hue Motion Sensor drops to new Amazon low at $27 shipped (Reg. $40)
- NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router has five Ethernet ports and is down to $90 (Reg. $180)
- This backpack has an external USB port and fits a 15-inch MacBook Pro: $19 (50% off)
- Pick up the latest OontZ Angle Bluetooth Speaker for $16 shipped, today only at Amazon
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Bastion, Super Hydorah, Oddworld, many more
- Smartphone Accessories: Bose SoundSport In-ear Headphones $45 shipped, more
- Sony’s MDR-V6 studio monitor headphones drop to $55 shipped (Reg. $100)
- WD’s Red 4TB HDD is a must-have for NAS or mass storage at $100 shipped ($20 off)
- Pick up a new watch from Timex, Invicta, Casio and more starting at $15 in today’s Gold Box
- Michael Kors discounts up to 60% off handbags, briefcases & more during its Winter Sale
- Last Minute Gift Card deals at 20% off, from $20: Yankee Candle, Best Buy, GameStop, more
- Download popular anime in HD for FREE or at up to 70% off: Dragon Ball, more
- Monopoly Gamer Collector’s Edition hits Amazon low at $18 (arrives before Christmas)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Just Cause 4 $45, Disney Afternoon Collection $5, more
- J.Crew Factory’s Clearance Event takes an extra 60% off winter styles with prices from $6
- TOMS takes a rare $20 off your order including winter boots, sneakers & more
- Merrell Holiday Flash Sale takes 50% off its most popular shoes & apparel, from $40
- Say goodbye to toting around kindling w/ these Outland Firebowls from $90
- Take your kitchen back in time with the Russell Hobbs Retro Style Toaster: $40 (50% off)
- Dehydrate fruit, raise bread, or make jerky in this 9-tray electric model for $175 (Reg. $230)
- This Mega Bloks Thomas & Friends set is a perfect last-minute gift at $8 from Walmart
- Dyson’s Hot+Cool Fan/Heater drops to a new all-time low of $250 (Reg. $350)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
Casio’s latest release is a full-metal G-Shock watch with retro-inspired design cues, buy it now
LG announces its second generation CineBeam Projector, now w/ short throw technology
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS