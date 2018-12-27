Instagram widely tested Stories-like one-post-per-page timeline, replacing vertical scrolling

Instagram is beginning to widely roll out a major user interface overhaul which fundamentally alters the main feed design from standard vertical scrolling to a new horizontal, ‘Stories’-like design. The update comes after we reported on Instagram’s internal testing of the new design in October, first tried exclusively on the Explore page.

The updated design reaches the entire app to make tapping the left or right sides of the screen the singular method for revealing new content. While screenshots of posts will become less cluttered, advertisements pop more than ever, taking up the entire screen rather than passing by unnoticed camouflaged as just another post.

The update is already getting a less than positive response from users on Twitter. Instagram is also still not optimized for iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max after originally being updated for both devices, and now the app has dramatically changed how people use it — similar to the last major Timehop update.

It’s worth noting the app hasn’t actually received a version update, and judging by the Tweets, users saw the new update occur even while using the app.

did instagram JUST change scrolling on your feed from up and down to left and right? I didn’t update anything and it just suddenly changed while I was refreshing my feed and it’s SO UGLY. — pupkin (@Galexifox) December 27, 2018

This new Instagram update is dumb. Why get rid of the scrolling feature? It’s been like that since the beginning. Why would you do this. This reminds me of that awful Snapchat update that they had to change back to normal because it sucked so bad. @instagram #ChangeItBack — Garrett Stern (@TehrealGarrett) December 27, 2018

hi @instagram the new update is not cute at all, bring the scrolling back this is weird — 𝚙𝚎𝚝𝚛𝚊 (@fairlydol) December 27, 2018

If you can’t get behind the new design, Instagram.com is still safely a scroll-zone. Further, the Explore page which was once the main tester of the new design retains the standard grid and vertical scrolling design layout as before.

As for reverting back to the old layout natively within the app? So far, it looks like you’re out of luck.

Update: Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, clarified today’s “update” is more of a broad test that reached wider than expected.

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

It also looks like users can now revert back to the old format by force quitting the app a handful of times!

Instagram says that new feed that everyone is complaining about was just a "bug." “Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.” – IG Spokesperson — Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) December 27, 2018

