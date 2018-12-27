Instagram widely tested Stories-like one-post-per-page timeline, replacing vertical scrolling

- Dec. 27th 2018 7:33 am PT

0

Instagram is beginning to widely roll out a major user interface overhaul which fundamentally alters the main feed design from standard vertical scrolling to a new horizontal, ‘Stories’-like design. The update comes after we reported on Instagram’s internal testing of the new design in October, first tried exclusively on the Explore page.

The updated design reaches the entire app to make tapping the left or right sides of the screen the singular method for revealing new content. While screenshots of posts will become less cluttered, advertisements pop more than ever, taking up the entire screen rather than passing by unnoticed camouflaged as just another post.

The update is already getting a less than positive response from users on Twitter. Instagram is also still not optimized for iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max after originally being updated for both devices, and now the app has dramatically changed how people use it — similar to the last major Timehop update.

It’s worth noting the app hasn’t actually received a version update, and judging by the Tweets, users saw the new update occur even while using the app.

If you can’t get behind the new design, Instagram.com is still safely a scroll-zone. Further, the Explore page which was once the main tester of the new design retains the standard grid and vertical scrolling design layout as before.

As for reverting back to the old layout natively within the app? So far, it looks like you’re out of luck.

What do you think about the new design? Are you a fan? Let us know in the comments below!

Update: Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, clarified today’s “update” is more of a broad test that reached wider than expected.

It also looks like users can now revert back to the old format by force quitting the app a handful of times!

Relevant stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world.
Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Facebook for sharing photos and videos.
iOS update

About the Author