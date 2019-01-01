Huawei wished us into the New Year from an iPhone

Huawei is among the many companies wishing us best endeavors upon the New Year, however, most probably weren’t posting to social media via their main competitor. Like Samsung numerous times before, Huawei has been spotted using Twitter for iPhone.

Huawei’s New Year’s Eve gaffe was first spotted by MKBHD. Normally, this would be comical, but yet not newsworthy. Though here, the matter is a bit more complex.

Late last year, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested and detained in a Canadian jail for breaching US sanctions on Iran. This sparked even greater heat between the two tech giants, with companies in China going so far to boycott Apple. Firms have even threatened employees with termination for iPhone use, with most offering subnational discounts on Huawei phones to encourage employees to pick up Huawei devices.

An excerpt describing the animosity and severity of the two companies clashes,

A machinery maker in Shenzhen, where Huawei is based, threatened to confiscate Apple devices from employees and fire those who did not comply. Menpad, a Shenzhen-based tech company, said it would punish employees who buy Apple products. Finally, Shenzhen Yidaheng Technology said it would fine staffers who bought iPhones the equivalent amount of their device, while other companies threaten to withhold bonuses.

We’ve previously seen Samsung make this mistake many times before. In December during a Galaxy Note 9 promotion, the company was caught by MKBHD with the dangerous “Twitter for iPhone” floating around the bottom right corner. And now it happened to Huawei.

That was fast pic.twitter.com/y6k0FJF7Gq — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 1, 2019

Of course, Huawei’s tweet was quickly removed. How do you think companies manage to tweet promotional material from iPhones still? Let us know in the comments below!

