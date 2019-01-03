Apple begins ‘Back to Uni’ promo in Australia & New Zealand, offers free Beats w/ Mac & iPad purchases

Update: The promo is also now live in Brazil.

Apple today is launching its annual Back to School promotion on Macs and iPads in New Zealand and Australia. The promotion, which is localized to ‘Back to Uni’, is similar to the Back to School promo in the United States…

In New Zealand, Apple shoppers can get up to NZ$340 off a qualifying Mac with Apple education pricing. Further, customers will receive a free pair of Beats Solo3 headphones – including the latest “Pop” color collection. Education shoppers can also get 20 percent off AppleCare+, as well as discounts on accessories.

In Australia, Apple’s Back to Uni promotion is similar: Mac buyers can get up to A$290 off a purchase and receive 20 percent off AppleCare+ and a free pair of Beats Solo3.

Meanwhile, for the iPad Pro in both Australia and New Zealand, Apple offers a free pair of Powerbeats3 headphones, as well as its normal education pricing on all iPad models and 20 percent off AppleCare+. Buyers can also get discounts on accessories – including the latest Apple Pencil.

Notably in Australia, Apple is also promoting trade-in offers for both iPad and Mac purchases. Apple is not offering trade-ins promotions in New Zealand as of yet.

In the past, Apple has used App Store gift cards and Beats headphones as part of the promotion. Apple’s Back to School promotion usually runs around July in the United States. Currently, the Back to Uni deals are live in Australia and New Zealand. Apple also recently launched a gift card-based deal for shoppers in Japan.

Thanks, Lars, Pedro, and Filipe!

