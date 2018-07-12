Apple’s Back to School deal is again a free pair of Beats headphones with Mac/iPad Pro purchases [U]

Update: Apple has confirmed that this year’s Back to School deal will again be a free pair of Beats headphones. This year it’s the Beats Solo3.

The new MacBook Pro is also part of Apple’s Back to School promotion starting today and available to college students, their parents, faculty and staff through the Apple Education Store. The promotion includes a pair of qualifying Beats headphones with the purchase of any eligible Mac or iPad Pro for college, as well as education pricing on Mac, iPad Pro, AppleCare, select accessories and more.

Apple’s higher education website is currently down, with a ‘back soon’ message. The message says ‘We’ll be back. We’re busy updating the Apple Store for you. Please check back soon.’ …

NordVPN

This is in readiness for a Back to School deal.

Last year’s deal launched on the same day last year. It offered a free pair of Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3 or BeatsX headphones with a Mac or iPad Pro purchase.

The Back to School deal is offered to students enrolled in college, as well as parents, teachers and faculty. Apple requires verification of eligibility at the checkout stage. While it usually launches later in other countries, this year it is already live on the UK site.

In addition to the 2nd-gen AirPods expected this year, with a new wireless charging case due to launch alongside the long-delayed AirPower charging mat, there have been reports of a premium model to debut alongside new over-ear headphones at some point next year. I noted then that HomePod has made me optimistic about the potential audio quality they may offer.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: