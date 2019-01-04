Charter now offering Apple TV 4K at $7.50/mo for existing Spectrum TV & Internet customers

After Spectrum TV launched just last night for Apple TV, the company has now announced a new Apple TV 4K deal for subscribers.

Users who subscribe to both Spectrum TV and Spectrum Internet will be eligible to receive an Apple TV 4K for $7.50/month (excluding taxes) for 24 months. That amounts to the standard $180 retail price for the 32GB model. Spectrum says it will begin rolling out this promotion starting next week and throughout 2019, likely to tame potentially demand.

As you may recall, Charter is the first U.S. based cable provider to offer support for Apple’s new zero-sign on feature. It allows customers to seamlessly link their Charter accounts to their Apple devices.

Apple last year introduced single-sign on, which lets users to sign in once in the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, and use that login information for other apps. Zero-sign on is the ultimate, seamless experience.

“With Spectrum TV on Apple TV 4K, customers can now enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience across their iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “We want to help customers get right to watching their favorite channels, shows, movies and sports, and with innovative features like zero sign-on, the Apple TV app and Siri, they are able to jump right in.”

The current lineup includes the new Apple TV 4K and the 4th-gen Apple TV which both run tvOS 11 and come with the Siri remote.
