Eve shares new details and release timeline for upcoming HomeKit Energy Strip and Light Strip

Connected home company Eve (formerly Elgato) is back again at CES with an update on its previously announced Eve Energy Strip and Eve Light Strip. Last year at CES the company introduced the Eve Room and Button and later restructured its focus exclusively on smart home devices.

The new Energy Strip and Light Strip were first previewed in August at IFA 2018 alongside a wall switch for the European market. Both products offer HomeKit support and Eve’s recognizable industrial design. Eve calls the Light Strip the “brightest HomeKit-enabled LED strip to date,” and lists the following highlights:

Full-spectrum white and color thanks to premium triple-diode architecture

1800 lumens for ultra-bright, whole-room ambience

Tell Siri to switch on/off, dim, and brighten using your voice

Activate preset colors and easily create your own favorites

Cut or extend: 6.6 ft – extend up to 32.8 ft using 6.6 ft extension strips

Flexible and self-adhesive: peel and stick in and around corners

HomeKit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Easy setup: direct connection, no bridge or gateway required

Eve’s Energy Strip is a triple outlet power strip built with an aluminum frame and black housing. HomeKit support in the strip enables scheduling and power consumption monitoring. Protection mechanisms are built in to reduce the risk of damage from a power surge, overvoltage, and overcurrent. Technical specifications:

Total current Rating: 15 A @ 120 V (1800 W)

Over Voltage Protection: 126 V

Over current Protection: 15.2 A

Thermal circuit breaker: 15 A

Transient voltage surge suppression

Max. Surge Current: 340 V / 10.000 A (8/20μs)

Child protection

Wireless Connection 2.4 Ghz (802.11 b/g/n)

Dimensions: 1.4 x 2.6 x 10.8 in

Cable: 75 in

The Eve Energy strip will be available in March from Eve’s online store and Apple for $119. Eve Light Strip availability begins in February for $79.95. 6.6ft extension strips can be added for $49.95. For more tips on integrated smart home products into your life, check out our ongoing series HomeKit Weekly.

You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

