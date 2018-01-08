Elgato unveils the Eve Room and Button, 2 new additions to its lineup of HomeKit devices

From 9to5Toys:

With CES having officially begun this weekend, we’re already seeing a wide range of notable new products. Turning our attention specifically to the smart home, the folks over at Elgato have kicked things off this week by unveiling 2 new HomeKit-enabled devices. Eve’s Button introduces a new way to control connected accessories and the second generation Room upgrades its predecessor with enhanced sensors and an improved E-ink display.

Elgato is by no means a stranger when it comes to smart home devices sporting HomeKit compatibility, having already amassed a sizable lineup of sensors, outlets and more. And just last night, the veteran accessory maker has bolstered its lineup with two new devices, the Eve Button and Room.

The more familiar of the two releases is the Eve Room, an indoor air quality, temperature and humidity sensor that sports a nifty E-ink display. A lot has changed this time around compared to Elgato’s previous release of the all-in-one sensor. The Room now boasts a form-factor nearly identical to the Eve Degree thermometer. This includes the anodized aluminum casing as well as the more notable inclusion of the low power display.

And just like other Eve devices as well as its previous generation, Room works without a hub and is battery-powered. Elgato’s Room sensor will be available for purchase come March at a $99.95 price tag. At just $20 more than its previous version, Elgato adds in more accurate sensors alongside the new E-ink display and form-factor.

Elgato has also brought a new HomeKit remote to CES, with the unveiling of its new Eve Button. The remote sports the same sleek design as the new Eve Room and can activate up to three different HomeKit scenes upon a single, double or long press.

It communicates over Bluetooth Low Energy and lacks the necessity of an external hub. At a sub-$50 price point, the Eve Button is now available for preorder, with an expected shipping data of January 16th.

Both of Elgato’s recently unveiled HomeKit devices are compatible with the Eve application, as well as Apple’s own Home app. Having personally used the Eve Degree for some time now, I can’t wait to get my hands on both of these new releases.