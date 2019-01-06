Ikea’s smart blinds system launching next month with HomeKit, prices start at ~$110

We first heard about Ikea’s plans to enter the smart blinds market back in November, but details were sparse at that time. This week, however, Ikea Smartshades have officially popped up on the company’s website in Europe.

First discovered by Dave Zatz, the listing for Ikea’s Smartshades indicates that they are already available in certain European stores, with a broader rollout expected on February 2nd – including online availability. The listing says:

Currently available in some stores. Please use the availability check to see if this item is in stock in your furniture store. From February 2, 2019, it can also be ordered online.

It’s unclear if that February 2nd launch date will include the United States, but we’re hoping it does.

Most notably, however, the listing confirms that the Ikea Smartshades do in fact support Apple’s HomeKit platform. When we reported on Ikea’s smart blinds plans in November, it was unclear whether they would include HomeKit at launch, so this is definitely good news for Apple fans.

Further, we get a closer look at how Ikea’s Smartshades system works thanks to a brief setup video. Essentially, the system is powered by a USB-rechargeable battery pack and Ikea’s TRÅDFRI gateway is used to enable smartphone control.

The smart blinds can be controlled wirelessly to filter incoming light or prevent outside glare – depending on the activity in the room.

With the help of the TRÅDFRI Gateway and App, blinds can be raised or lowered by the timer at the desired time.

TRÅDFRI gateway / central control unit and TRÅDFRI app are coordinated. The app can be downloaded for free from Google Play or Apple App Store – depending on your phone or tablet model.

Complete for control via Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Home with TRÅDFRI Gateway and TRÅDFRI App.

Ikea’s Smartshades are available in two different variants: Fytur and Kadrilj. The former is an opaque option, while the latter is more translucent. Prices range from €99 to €155 ($113 – $181), depending on which size you choose. Both models are available in sizes ranging from 60x195cm to 140x195cm.

While US details are still unclear, Ikea is clearly planning to broaden its foray into the smart home industry. Existing smart blinds solutions are very pricey, so it’s nice to see Ikea offering up some more affordable options for consumers.

