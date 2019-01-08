Yubico unveils first Lightning/USB-C security key for physical token authentication on iOS

- Jan. 8th 2019 9:24 am PT

0

Security has been a huge topic of debate over the past several years. Most modern tech companies use some form of two-factor authentication to add a layer of security. Recently, the trend of USB keys has made its rounds, requiring a physical connection to unlock your accounts.

The Verge is today reporting that a new key from Yubico will be made available with a Lightning port, the first of its kind. Not only that, the other end of the key supports USB-C, allowing users to use the key with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Before, the only way to connect a security key with an iPhone or iPad was through Bluetooth, which has its own share of reliability and security issues.

“The industry has ended up with Bluetooth as the best way to connect with iPhones,” said Yubico SVP of product Jerrod Chong. “We felt that wasn’t good enough. If you want users to get over the hurdle of using a security device, you have to solve that usability problem.”

While there isn’t an official release date, Yubico hopes to release the key sometime in 2019.

Alongside the Lightning/USB-C based key, Yubico is also launching (via TechCrunch) a new NFC-based security key. It supports “authentication for FIDO2/WabAuthn and U2F services on computers and mobile devices with NFC support.”

Security keys are the next evolution of security and encryption, requiring physical hardware to gain access to your accounts. Are you using a security key? Let us know in the comments below!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 11.
Lightning

Lightning

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Sony 1000XM3

Sony 1000XM3

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

A revolution in computing. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the 2018 iPad Pros will likely replace your next computer.