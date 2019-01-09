iPhone XR usage overtakes iPhone XS, Max still leads

The iPhone XR has firmly taken over the iPhone XS in usage, according to data from Mixpanel. Although Apple seems to be struggling to meet targets on sales across the iPhone line, the relative sales of the XR now means it has overtaken the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, which had a one month sales lead.

However, the iPhone XS Max continues to hold a sizeable lead despite being the most expensive option.

The XR has been tailing the XS usage on the chart for a couple of weeks, but the device firmly took the second place spot in the last couple of days.

Mixpanel says that as of yesterday, the iPhone XS had 2.89% usage share, followed by 3.02% for the iPhone XR and 3.65% for the iPhone XS Max.

From December 24 to January 8, the XS went from 2.53% to to 2.89%, an increase of 0.36%. In the same time period, the XR rose by 0.78% from 2.24% to 3.02%.

The 2018 iPhones are only making a small dent in overall iPhone market share though, with the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus accounting for 30% of active devices. The usage share of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus has actually risen since the September launch of the XS.

The iPhone XS Max’s significant lead on the adoption chart shows how much of Apple’s iPhone business is tilted towards the highest-end models. This is mostly due to a strong start out of the gate.

At current pace, the XR will overtake the XS Max in the next month or so. Apple has gone on the record multiple times to state that the XR has been the most popular iPhone every single day since it launched.

Mixpanel relies on website and app analytics data to create these charts. Apple does not report fine-grained data on the sales mix of its products.

