Report: 2019 iPhone XR to improve LTE with 4×4 MIMO antenna like current iPhone XS

A new report from Barclays today predicts that this year’s iPhone XR will bring better cellular connectivity with a new LTE 4×4 MIMO antenna. This could bring the entry-level flagship more in line with the features and performance of the current iPhone XS and iPhone 11.

The iPhone XS and XS Max both feature Gigabit-class LTE 4×4 MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) antennas, and testing has shown the improved data speeds.

The current XR has a 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi antenna like the XS, and it also has a 2×2 MIMO setup for LTE. Meanwhile, the XS has the more capable 4×4 MIMO antenna, a new antenna line on the bottom of the XS and XS Max indicates the more capable tech.

An analyst note from Barclays seen by MacRumors today says that the 2019 iPhone XR will include a 4×4 MIMO LTE antenna which could bring the more affordable iPhone closer in performance and specs to the iPhone 11.

Reports are also pointing to this year’s iPhones to include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support as well utilizing a new mix of liquid crystal polymer and MPI antenna technology.

While we haven’t heard much more about the iPhone XR successor, more rumors have been landing about the iPhone 11. We first our first render based on alleged prototype information earlier this month with a square, asymmetrical triple camera system. This week reported on a different render also claimed to be based on a prototype Apple is working on with a centered rear camera module that’s more similar in shape to the current iPhone XS setup.

Just yesterday, we heard another report claiming that the iPhone 11 will feature a 10MP selfie camera, may not switch to USB-C, and offer up more details about the rear facing camera setup.

