Tripsy helps users organize everything about their travel in a single iOS app

When traveling, especially abroad, there’s a lot of data you need to keep handy such as flight information, hotel information, contact information for people, etc. I’ve been traveling quite a bit recently, mostly going to speak at conferences, and my preferred way to keep my travel info has been to just dump everything into a document in the Notes app.

This changed though, because I’ve been introduced to Tripsy. Tripsy is a new app where you can hold all the information related to trips such as flights, hotels, restaurants and more. The app has a clean, simple design which feels right at home on iOS 12.

The way the app works is similar to a calendar: you define the start and end dates for your trip, then for each day you can enter activities. The app currently supports flights, lodging, train, restaurant, location, museum, bus, car, walk, concert, note, theater, tour and ferry activities. Each type of activity has different data that can be added to it and every activity also allows you to enter a custom note with any extra information you might need.

One thing I like a lot about Tripsy is that it doesn’t try to be too automatic. I’ve tried similar apps before, but they would always try to fill in information automatically, which most of the time just messed up the data I had entered.

If you’re not inspired, the premium version of the app offers some travel templates you can use to get started with planning your next trip. The developers are currently working on a new version of the app which will allow friends to share trips in the app, making planning a trip together a lot easier.

Tripsy is free in the App Store and there’s an optional 49¢/mo subscription that enables syncing, the ability to register more trips, and access to exclusive itineraries.

