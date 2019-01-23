Apple hires Samsung battery executive to serve as its ‘global head of battery developments’

Apple has hired Samsung battery executive Soonho Ahn to lead its own battery development initiatives, Bloomberg reports. According to the report, Ahn joined Apple in December after having worked at Samsung SDI as a senior VP since 2015.

At Apple, Ahn will act as the company’s global head of battery developments. During his time at Samsung, Ahn was responsible with developing lithium battery packs and “next-generation” battery technology.

Apple has used batteries from Samsung SDI to power its own products in the past. The iPhone maker has been trying to reduce reliance on third-party components, and the notable battery technology hire suggests it may be doing the same for batteries. Apple has been working on its own MicroLED display technology for future devices, which would help wean itself off Samsung in other areas.

This is further corroborated by a report last year, which said Apple was investigating buying its own cobalt directly from miners. Cobalt is a key component of battery packs.

Apple has increasingly been bringing production of key iPhone parts in house. A report last year said Apple was secretly building its own MicroLED screens for use in future devices. Reports have also suggested the company is developing in-house power management chips, as well as custom modems.

Neither Ahn nor Apple commented on Bloomberg’s report. Ahn’s LinkedIn confirms his new role at Apple.

