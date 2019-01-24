AirPods with wearable battery strap currently being crowdfunded, promises four full charges

Though the rumors of AirPods 2 continue to ramp up, new accessories for the wireless buds continue to pop-up, including this creative battery strap designed to give the buds four full charges, Air.Wear.

The company’s pitch revolves around you looking to ditch your AirPods case for whatever reason in favor of these magnetically attachable, Micro-USB rechargeable cable. In theory, they should work like any other strap connector for AirPods, for those who prefer a more “wired” experience.

While project has a goal of $50,000, only $150 have been raised as of writing. Further, it’s unclear how reliable these would be if they were to ever hit the market. As the campaign points out, Air.Wear would be the “only alternative [AirPods] charger on the market”.

Since AirPods normally charge when placed in the accompanying case via the base of the stem, Air.Wear aims to attach two conductive pins to the base to maintain a charge.

A video by the creator, Benjamin Farkas, shows off what the product is aiming for,

Just earlier this week, we covered a report from Digitimes claiming that AirPods 2 would be launching within the first six months of 2019, with new health-monitoring features alongside. This comes off the heels of CEO Tim Cook saying health would be Apple’s “greatest contribution to mankind“.

Is this something you’d be interested in? Check out the Indiegogo page here and let us know in the comments down below!

