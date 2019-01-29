Fortnite for iOS adds long-awaited support for MFi Bluetooth controllers

Epic Games today has released a major update for Fortnite on iOS and Android. The update brings the app to version 7.30 and adds long-awaited support for Bluetooth controllers, as well as other features and improvements.

On iOS, this means that MFi controllers can now be used to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad. Meanwhile, Android users can play with “most” Bluetooth controllers. Today’s update also adds 60Hz support to select Android devices, including the Galaxy Note 9.

Across both platforms, today’s Fortnite update includes a handful of bug fixes and performance improvements, including:

Fixed an issue causes players to be unable to build multiple structure types while simultaneously holding down the build button and changing build types.

Fixed Harvesting Tool button no longer swaps back to the previously selected weapon

Fixed Multiple simultaneous button presses on mobile can disable the fire button

Fixed No padlock icon appears on the directional pad when locking with auto-run on mobile.

Fixed Several UI buttons having lower resolution than the other buttons.

Controller support for Fortnite on iOS has been one of the most oft-requested features since the game’s launch last year. Epic Games specifically recommends controllers from SteelSeries and Gamevice.

Reccomended MFi controllers for Fortnite on iOS:

Fortnite for iOS is available as a free download with in-app purchases from the App Store.

