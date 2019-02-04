Instagram testing new ‘Main Account’ feature to make managing multiple logins easier

Facebook is looking to further deepen user connection to Instagram with new login features. According to a report from TechCrunch, Instagram is prototyping a “Main Account” feature, which would allow users to easily manage multiple Instagram accounts through one set of login credentials.

Through this functionality, users would be able to link several Instagram accounts together and set one as their “Main Account.” This would mean users could manage their business and personal accounts through the same login, while younger users could manage their “Finsta” and personal accounts with the same credentials.

Code found within an alpha version of Instagram explains:

“Quickly and securely log in to all of your Instagram accounts with one ID and password . . . Make one of your accounts your main account and use it to log in to all of your other accounts at once . . . Your accounts will remain separate but logging in will be fast and simple . . . Anyone who has the password for your main account will have access to the accounts connected to it.”

TechCrunch further suggests that this new Account Linking feature could help advance Instagram’s existing “Login with Instagram” functionality. This is what allows you to login to certain services using your Instagram credentials, but “Login with Instagram” is nowhere near as widespread as “Login with Facebook.”

Theoretically, you could login to a third-party app or website using your Instagram credentials, and choose which of your Instagram accounts you wish to link to that specific service.

Instagram didn’t comment on this feature when asked, but it’s easy to see the company’s thought process here. With Facebook not nearly as popular among young people as Instagram, it makes perfect sense for Facebook to strength Instagram’s login functionality. After all, “Login with Facebook” is what has tied so many users to Facebook.

