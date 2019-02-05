HSBC and BNP Paribas now support Apple Pay in France; Monese cards in 7 countries

Apple Pay is now working with cards from HCBC France and BNP Paribas. The two banks join the 25 card issuers already supporting Apple’s mobile wallet service in France …

The move follows the addition of bunq and Crédit du Nord in December of last year.

Neither HSBC nor BNP are yet listed on Apple’s website, but both banks had announced that support was coming soon, and iPhon.fr reports that cards from both banks can be added as of this morning.

The BNP Paribas group announced last month an imminent arrival of Apple Pay support for its customers. The same goes for HSBC, whose documentation is ready since last week. Well Apple Pay is now available since this morning for all customers of both banks.

Other cards which can be used with Apple Pay in France are:

American Express

Apetiz (Visa)

Arkéa Banque Privée

Banque BCP

Banque de Savoie

Banque Populaire (Visa cards)

boon. by Wirecard

Boursorama

bunq

C-Zam (Carrefour Banque)

Caisse d’Épargne (Visa cards)

Carrefour Banque (Mastercard debit and deferred debit cards)

Carrefour C-zam

Crédit du Nord

Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne

Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest

Crédit Mutuel Massif Central

Edenred (Ticket Restaurant cards)

Fortuneo Banque

Lydia

Max

N26

Orange Bank

Orange Cash

Société Générale

Monese Apple Pay support

Monese has also announced that its cards now support Apple Pay in seven countries: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland and Ireland.

Simply open the Monese app and navigate to the ‘Card’ screen. There you’ll be able tap the ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ button – and you’re done! Just open your Apple Wallet and you Monese card will appear there, ready for use. You can also set up your card straight from the Wallet app, by tapping the + icon and following the instructions.

The international rollout of Apple Pay continues at a somewhat leisurely pace, with the company’s peer-to-peer payment service Apple Pay Cash following slowly behind.

Retailers and other companies also continue to join, Target one recent addition, while LA Metro has promised TAP support later in the year.

