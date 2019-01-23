Despite Apple Pay coming to Target, REDcard with 5% savings won’t be supported for now

Apple announced yesterday that Target will finally adopt Apple Pay for in-store transactions, but left users wondering whether or not REDcard would be supported. In a statement to 9to5Mac, however, Target has confirmed that REDcard shoppers will not be able to add their card to Apple Pay.

Target offers its branded REDcard to shoppers as a way to earn 5% off all purchases, as well as additional benefits like free shipping when buying online. The REDcard is offered in debit and credit forms, making it popular among people who regularly shop at Target.

A Target spokeswoman confirmed to 9to5Mac that REDcard cannot be added to Apple Pay as part of this rollout. The spokeswoman did not comment on whether or not REDcard could add Apple Pay support in the future. It’s unfortunate that REDcard shoppers are being left out of Apple Pay support at Target retail stores, especially when the REDcard offers such enticing benefits.

Instead of using Apple Pay, Target is encouraging REDcard shoppers to add their card to the Target app on iOS. This way, they can checkout, and redeem Cartwheel and coupon savings, all at once by scanning the barcode in the Wallet section the Target app. It’s not as seamless as Apple Pay, but it’s the only solution for REDcard shoppers.

Apple touted in a press release yesterday that with the addition of Target and Taco Bell, Apple Pay covers 74 percent of the top United States merchants. Target support has been a long time coming, with testing beginning last year at select locations.

Does the lack of REDcard support affect your opinion on the Apple Pay launch at Target stores? Let us know down in the comments.

