Live sports-focused service FuboTV now integrated within Apple’s TV app

If you’re a fan of live sports, FuboTV has announced that it will soon become the second major live streaming TV service to be integrated within Apple’s TV app. It follows PlayStation Vue, which gained support back in October of last year …

NordVPN

The Verge notes that single sign-on support has also been promised.

FuboTV has announced that it’s adding support for Apple’s TV app […] The added support means that FuboTV users will be able to access live TV and sports directly from Apple’s aggregated TV app on tvOS and iOS devices, adding live television into the mix alongside the various streaming offerings from services like Hulu, Netflix, and HBO that already populate the TV app. Like those other services, Apple won’t actually show the content in the TV app — you’ll still get shunted over to FuboTV’s app for that — but it’s another step toward getting all of your content in a single place. Along with the TV app support, FuboTV also announced that it will add support for Apple’s single sign-on system “soon,” an added bonus for subscribers who are tired of constantly logging into apps.

As we noted previously, TV app integration makes it easier to keep track of new content, especially useful when it comes to live sports events. FuboTV coverage includes NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS and international soccer.

Originally devoted solely to sports, the service now includes news, TV shows and movies – though still describes itself as ‘sports first.’ Its non-sports offerings include programming from AMC Networks, Cartoon Network, CBS, CNN, FOX, NBC, Showtime, TBS and TNT.

Apple continues to work on its own streaming TV offering. The company has been busy lining up content deals, recent ones including a J.J. Abrams-produced show starring Jennifer Garner, a ‘Swagger’ TV drama featuring Kevin Durant, and new animated content with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

Photo: Cordcutters

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IquF13sLvSE