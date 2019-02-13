Apple Pay may be headed for the Czech Republic on February 19

This may not be the first time there have been rumors that Apple Pay is coming to the Czech Republic, but there’s more evidence that Apple’s mobile payment service is actually about to launch in the country. According to a local report, Apple Pay could go live in the Czech Republic as soon as Tuesday, February 19.

The latest Apple Pay country rumor comes from a site that says its source was employed by a company working to bring Apple Pay to the country. Here’s the translation from letemsvetemapplem.eu:

According to our source, working in a company belonging directly to the first wave of Apple Pay support, Apple set an embargo on February 19, 6:00.

The report goes on to include five banks expected to work with Apple Pay in the Czech Republic — Komerční banka, MONETY, Česká spořitelna, Air Bank and mBank — while adding that the digital banking service Twisto will also be supported.

This isn’t the first time Apple Pay has been rumored to be coming to the Czech Republic, however, as a different source claimed a launch last summer was likely. While that didn’t pan out, the specifics of the latest rumor suggests Apple Pay may finally reach the Czech Republic for real this time.

Apple’s mobile payment service first debuted in the United States in October 2014, enabling secure payments in stores and in apps using the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple Pay has since expanded to work in apps and on the web on the iPad and the Mac.

Apple regularly adds new financial institutions that work with Apple Pay around the world, and recent vendors in the United States finally accepting Apple Pay at checkout include Target and Taco Bell.

If your bank or country is newly added to the list, you can follow our guide for setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. You can find the full list of supported Apple Pay banks and credit unions around the world here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: